EU Boosts Grants to Lure US Researchers Fleeing Trump’s Policies

As the Trump administration cracks down on federally funded research, the European Union is seizing the opportunity to attract top U.S.-based academics. From individual universities to entire governments, Europe is moving quickly to establish itself as a global hub for scientific inquiry—offering financial incentives, legal protections, and even dedicated visas to American researchers looking for a new home.

“This global landscape is an opportunity to show the world that Europe will remain a safe space for science and research,” European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva told EU lawmakers on Monday. “Europe can and should be the best place to do science … a place that attracts and retains researchers, both international and European.”

EU Boosts Funding and Legal Protections

In response to significant cuts in U.S. federal research funding and what some see as politically motivated restrictions on fields like climate science, and vaccine development, the EU is offering a range of incentives to lure affected researchers.

To strengthen its appeal, the European Commission plans to legally enshrine freedom of scientific research within EU law, ensuring scholars can pursue their work without government interference. Financially, the bloc is expanding its support through the European Research Council (ERC), which is increasing grants for U.S.-based academics who relocate to Europe.

Under current rules, these researchers can apply for an additional €1 million beyond the usual grant maximum. However, that figure will soon double to €2 million—meaning eligible researchers could receive up to €4.5 million in funding.

“We want to help our colleagues over there if we can,” said ERC President Maria Leptin, as per a report from Politico, emphasizing that the goal isn’t to “poach” U.S. talent but to offer support to those who need it.

Universities Take Swift Action

Some European universities are already moving aggressively to recruit top American scholars.

Provence’s Aix Marseille University (AMU) recently launched a $16 million "Safe Space for Science" initiative, which aims to recruit up to 15 U.S. researchers whose work is being threatened or hindered by the new U.S. policies. The program has already reportedly received nearly 150 applications from academics at top institutions like Yale, Columbia, and Stanford, as well as from scientists working at NASA and the National Institutes of Health.

“This program was born of indignation at what is happening to our American colleagues,” AMU President Eric Berton said, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s Karolinska Institute, a world leader in medical research, has reported an increase in inquiries from U.S.-based researchers interested in relocating. The university is now coordinating with other institutions to provide a smoother transition for incoming academics.

Governments Join the Talent Race

European national and regional governments are also getting involved.

Berlin is establishing a special fund to attract researchers from the U.S., reinforcing its status as a hub for cutting-edge research in medicine and social sciences. In Germany, a group of eight prominent scientists published an op-ed in Der Spiegel, urging the government to launch a “100 Bright Minds for Germany” initiative as part of a broader recruitment push.

EU lawmakers are also exploring the creation of a special visa for top researchers, allowing them to relocate more easily. Additionally, efforts are underway to pool resources between governments and universities to ensure a coordinated strategy for attracting American scholars.

A Shift in Global Research Leadership?

The U.S. has long been the dominant global powerhouse in scientific research, but Trump's aggressive policies—coupled with Europe’s proactive response—could signal a shift in leadership. By offering funding, legal protections, and a welcoming environment, the EU is positioning itself as a destination for scholars who feel sidelined in America.