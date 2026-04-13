EU Commission President Says Iran War Pushes Bloc’s Fuel Bill Up By US$25 Billion

Brussels, Belgium: The European Union’s top official says the 27-nation bloc’s fuel bill has risen by more than $25 billion since the United States and Israel launched their war on Iran and is likely to mount.

“Our bill for fossil fuel imports has increased by over 22 billion euros – 44 days, 22 billion euros,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday, noting that “the disruption of energy supplies will continue for some time to come.”

Von der Leyen recommended to EU governments that they start coordinating the way they use their oil stocks and store natural gas to avoid putting pressure on the market.

She proposed to ease restrictions on state aid rules while the crisis lasts to help protect vulnerable consumers and sectors from high energy prices.

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On U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan which ended without an agreement on Saturday, Von der Leyen said any agreement would have to address Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program, and its obstruction of the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. military is poised to start a blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas.

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The move is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy to increase pressure on Iran.

Iran has threatened to retaliate against ports in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Von der Leyen also called for an end to the fighting in Lebanon.