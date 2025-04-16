EU Declares India and Six Others Safe, Making Asylum Harder for Nationals

The European Union has officially named India among seven countries it now considers “safe” for migrant returns, meaning that asylum seekers from these nations will face a significantly harder time getting approved. The move is aimed at speeding up the asylum process for EU member states overwhelmed by applications.

Along with India, the other countries deemed “safe” are Kosovo, Colombia, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Bangladesh. For citizens of these countries, asylum claims will now be fast-tracked—likely ending in rejection, except in exceptional individual circumstances.

“Many Member States are facing a significant backlog of asylum applications, so anything we can do now to support faster asylum decisions is essential,” said Magnus Brunner, the European Commissioner for migration.

Fast-Track Rejections Ahead

The announcement effectively signals that most asylum applications from the listed countries will not be approved, though Brunner emphasized that every case would still receive an individual assessment.

“The Pact provisions on recognition rates and applying the safe country of origin concept can help Member States deal with claims more quickly, whilst always ensuring that every asylum claim still receives an individual assessment and is subject to the scrutiny of national courts,” he said.

The decision follows mounting political pressure from EU capitals, particularly Poland, to streamline deportations in response to growing support for right-wing and far-right parties across Europe.

How Was the List Made?

According to an EU official familiar with the process cited in a Politico report, the designation of these countries was based on assessments from multiple sources—ranging from EU staff on the ground and foreign affairs departments to civil society reports and media.