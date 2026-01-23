EU, India To Seal Major Security Pact, Push For FTA Breakthrough At Landmark Summit

New Delhi: In a significant move to bolster ties between two of the world's largest democracies, the European Union (EU) and India are set to unveil a "Security and Defence Strategic Partnership" and are closing in on a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during the upcoming summit, EU official confirmed.

Terming the current period as a "culmination of remarkable intensifying relations," the official noted that both sides now recognize that their security and prosperity are fundamentally linked in a shifting global landscape.

A key deliverable of the summit will be the signing of the Security and Defence Partnership by the EU's HRVP Kaja Kallas and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This marks only the third such comprehensive agreement the EU has signed in Asia, following Japan and the Republic of Korea.

The official stated that this partnership is a precondition to make joint production easier, noting that on certain defence-related orders in Europe, cooperation with India will be smoother than in the past. Additionally, the two sides will launch negotiations for a Security and Intelligence Sharing Agreement to build resilience and reduce vulnerabilities.

Advertisement

On the economic front, the EU expressed optimism regarding the FTA, which would create one of the world's largest trading areas, covering approximately 2 billion people. The official remarked that they are closing in on a deal which, following Mercosur, will be a major strategic agreement to diversify supply chains and reduce unwanted dependencies. While refraining from naming specific sectors, the official confirmed the objective is the conclusion of negotiations, with an emphasis on a substantial reduction of tariffs on both sides and a commitment that any new tariffs after the FTA should remain lower.

While the partnership is expanding, the EU official acknowledged that the two sides do not see eye to eye on everything, particularly Russia's war in Ukraine. For Europe, this war poses an existential threat with consequences in the Indo-Pacific. The EU continues to urge Russia to accept an unconditional ceasefire and encourages India to use its leverage for peace efforts. The official noted that while perspectives are shaped by different historical contexts, there is a genuine political will to recognize and minimize these divergences.

Advertisement

The summit is expected to produce a Joint EU-India Comprehensive Agenda covering over 100 areas of cooperation for the next five years. This includes a new cooperation framework on mobility for students, researchers, and workers, as well as deepening technology cooperation across the full value chain. Regarding connectivity, the official clarified that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is not at a standstill despite Middle East tensions, and the summit is expected to launch momentum into preparatory work and feasibility studies.