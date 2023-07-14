PM Modi Avers 1.4 Billion Indians Grateful To France For Being A Strong & Trusted Partner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the Bastille Day parade in France as the guest of honour. The occasion marks a significant step in solidifying the bilateral relationship between the two nations. President of France, Emmanuel Macron, expressed his delight at welcoming PM Modi, referring to India as a "giant in world history" with a crucial role to play in shaping the future. President Macron took to Twitter, stating, "We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade," emphasizing the strategic partnership and friendship shared between the two countries.

A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend.



We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade.

India, inspired by its centuries old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable.



1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!

In response, PM Modi expressed gratitude and reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world. "1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!" he wrote. He highlighted India's deep-rooted ethos and the nation's determination to contribute to global well-being.

A quick glance at the substance

The think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) offered insights into the significance of PM Modi's visit to France, noting that it serves as an opportunity to showcase the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship. The strategic partnership between France and India, established in 1998, has flourished over the past decade. The cooperation spans a wide range of issues. Notably, defense trade cooperation has prospered, making France the second-largest arms supplier to India after Russia.

During PM Modi's visit, new announcements in the fields of defense, space, and nuclear technology are expected, reinforcing the countries' commitment to enhancing cooperation and advancing their shared goals. The visit also provides an occasion for both nations to underscore their pursuit of strategic autonomy, with nuanced threat perceptions influenced by their diverse histories and geographies.

While differing perspectives may exist on issues such as the war in Ukraine and relations with Russia and China, the overall vision of multipolarity and multilateralism unites India and France. This shared outlook holds tremendous potential for expanding cooperation and fostering a unique partnership that bridges Europe and Asia. As PM Modi joins the celebrations on this historic occasion, the India-France partnership is set to reach new heights, bolstered by a shared commitment to strategic cooperation, mutual growth, and a collective pursuit of a more prosperous and secure world.