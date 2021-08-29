Afghanistan Crisis: Dozens Protest Near Eiffel Tower, Raise Concerns Over Safety Of Women

In order to show solidarity towards Afghan women following the Taliban's takeover, dozens of people gathered near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday, August 28. The demonstrators expressed their concern that women in Afghanistan will no longer be secure and demanded that the French government open its borders to accept Afghan evacuees, with women and children receiving priority.

Protest in Paris in solidarity with Afghan women

On Saturday, the final evacuations from Kabul began, ahead of the anticipated pullout of all US soldiers by 31 August. Taliban forces closed Kabul's airport to most Afghans yesterday. Afghans have been encouraged to stay by the Taliban, who have promised amnesty to everyone who has fought against them.

The United States and its allies have stated that they will continue to provide humanitarian aid through the United Nations and other partners, but any further engagement, including development assistance, is likely to be dependent on the Taliban's willingness to track through on their promises of more moderate rule.

Protest in Paris

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Paris to show sympathy with Afghan evacuees and refugees, pushing the French government to provide "humanitarian corridors" for them. Around 300 people, mostly Afghans, rallied at the Place de la Republique in Paris on Sunday. The banners and placards which were carried by the protestors read -- "Evacuation Now," "Afghan Lives Matter," and "Save Our Family".

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that talks with the Taliban were continuing through Qatar to "protect and return" Afghans. Since the group's takeover earlier this month, Afghans have been in danger.

Evacuations are being prepared in collaboration with Qatar and could include "airlift operations", Macron stated after a summit in Baghdad at a press conference.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: PTI)