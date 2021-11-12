After Germany, Austria Gears Up To Impose Lockdown For COVID Unvaccinated Persons: Report

After Germany, the upper Austrian province is also gearing up to impose strict restrictions on unvaccinated people. This decision came after the country recorded a total of 11,975 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Neighbouring Germany also imposed a total ban on the movement of unvaccinated people, citing a surge in COVID cases as the major reason. Austria shares a large part of the border with Germany and the Czech Republic and has a population of 1.5 million, and the latest surge in COVID cases has forced the country to take the decision to impose a total ban on unprotected people.

According to a BBC report, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said that a national lockdown for the unvaccinated was "probably inevitable and two-thirds of the population should not suffer because others were hesitant," he added. The country has recorded the highest daily infection cases in the last few days and is keen to prevent any restrictions on vaccinated people, so the government is planning to restrict the unvaccinated ones. In several parts of Austria, the authorities have already banned the unvaccinated from going to restaurants, cinemas, ski lifts, and hairdressers, but from Monday, things are likely to get tougher for the people residing in the Upper Austria province. Because the upper region is introducing a total lockdown for the unvaccinated. Meanwhile, the far-right opposition Freedom Party has opposed the government's move and has also gained support from many Austrians. The opposition claims that a lockdown for unvaccinated people is not at all a good move, as it will create a group of second-class citizens.

COVID situation in Austria and neighbouring countries

According to official data, Austria has recorded a steep surge in COVID cases. The seven-day incidence rate is far higher than in neighbouring Germany. Austria reported 11,975 new infection cases followed by 40 deaths, taking the toll to 11,641. Whereas, in the last 24 hours, Germany reported over 50,000 daily infection cases, which is the highest since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The German authorities have also imposed a strict ban on unvaccinated individuals which will restrict them from entering several venues, including hotels, cinemas, and theatres, from Monday, November 15, 2021. Meanwhile, the Netherlands is also witnessing a steep spike in Coronavirus cases and hospital admissions, with a record of 16,364 daily infections announced on Thursday. A first partial lockdown is likely to be imposed in Western Europe by the Dutch government later on Friday.

Image: Unsplash