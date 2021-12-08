Amid Ukraine's Border Tensions With Russia, EU Assures 'unwavering Support' To Kyiv

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission has reiterated support to Ukraine amid the rising border tensions with Russia. Speaking at the EU Ambassadors Conference 2021 via videoconference, Ursula von der Leyen has warned Russia of further sanctions if it invades Ukraine. She also assured full support to Ukraine caught in the midst of a tense border situation with Russia.

In her address at the EU Ambassadors Conference, Ursula von der Leyen highlighted Russia's military activities and their military build-up along Ukraine's eastern border. She assured European Union's "full and unwavering support" for Ukraine amid Russia's aggression against the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty. She underlined that they are ready to engage with Russia, however, it totally depends on them.

The EU continues to fully support Ukraine in the face of the Russian aggression.



We will respond to any further aggressions, by scaling-up and expanding existing sanctions.



We are ready to take additional restrictive measures, in coordination with our partners. pic.twitter.com/Wh7lMlgKUz — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 7, 2021

She stated that European Union should defend democracies against Russia's "cynical geopolitical power play," Furthermore, Ursula von der Leyen underscored that the EU will respond to further aggression including breaches of international law or action taken against the EU or any other Ukraine. She warned Russia that they will respond to the aggression by scaling up and expanding existing sanctions. Moreover, they are ready to make additional efforts in coordination with partners.

Biden warns Russia against military escalation

US President Joe Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the White House readout. The US President Biden urged his Russian counterpart to de-escalate and return to diplomacy. Furthermore, Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart that Washington "would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation". Biden also highlighted the concerns of the US and its European allies about the increase in deployment of Russian forces surrounding Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed that Russia should not be held responsible for the tensions as the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was also trying to enter the ex-Soviet nation, according to AP. Furthermore, the Kremlin informed that NATO has been expanding its military potential near Russian borders. Russian diplomat Dmitry Peskov highlighted that Moscow never attacks anyone and termed the Biden-Putin call as “working conversation during a very difficult period."

Inputs from AP

Image: AP