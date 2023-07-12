As France Gears Up To Give Rousing Welcome To PM Modi, Here's What Is Bastille Day

The Indian armed forces comprising the Army, Navy and the Air Force contingent will march alongside their French counterparts on the occasion of Bastille Day on July 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend this year's parade as the guest of honour at the invitation of France's President Emmanuel Macron.

Bastille Day, known as "Fête Nationale" or "National Day" in France, is celebrated annually on July 14. It commemorates the historic event of the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris in 1789, a pivotal moment in the French Revolution.

This day holds great significance for the French people, symbolising the triumph of the principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity, which are the foundation of the French Republic. Bastille Day is marked by a series of festivities, parades, fireworks, and cultural events throughout the country, making it a vibrant and patriotic celebration.

Historical Context

In the late 18th century, France was facing significant social, economic, and political challenges. The monarchy, under the rule of King Louis XVI, faced widespread dissatisfaction from the French population, who were burdened with heavy taxes, food shortages, and an oppressive feudal system.

The Bastille, a medieval fortress and prison, came to symbolize the royal tyranny and authoritarian rule. On July 14, 1789, a large mob consisting of workers, peasants, and revolutionaries stormed the Bastille in an act of defiance against the monarchy. This event marked the beginning of the French Revolution and is seen as a turning point in the fight for liberty and the overthrow of the monarchy.

Symbolism of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity

The principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity, known as "Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité" in French, are deeply ingrained in the French national identity and form the core values of the French Republic. Bastille Day serves as a reminder of the long struggle for these principles and their ongoing relevance in modern-day France.

Liberty represents the freedom of individuals and the protection of their rights. It signifies the removal of oppressive regimes and the right to self-governance. Equality promotes the idea that all citizens should be treated equally before the law, regardless of their social status, wealth, or background. Fraternity embodies the spirit of solidarity, mutual respect, and support among citizens, fostering a sense of unity and community.

Celebrations and Festivities

Bastille Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across France, with the largest events taking place in Paris. The festivities commence with a grand military parade on the Champs-Élysées, showcasing the French armed forces, historic units, and modern military technology. The parade is presided over by the President of France and serves as a display of national pride and unity.

In addition to the military parade, various cultural events and activities are organized throughout the country. Fireworks illuminate the night sky, dazzling spectators with their vibrant colors and choreographed displays. Public gatherings, concerts, and street parties create a lively atmosphere, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate their shared heritage.

The alliance between Indian & French armies

The alliance between the Indian and French Armies traces its origins back to World War 1. During the war, over 1.3 million Indian soldiers joined the conflict, with approximately 74,000 making the ultimate sacrifice and 67,000 sustaining injuries in the treacherous trenches.

This year holds special significance as both nations mark 25 years of their Strategic Partnership. The armies of India and France have engaged in joint exercises and have fostered a strong bond by exchanging their military expertise. Over time, the two countries have become trusted defence allies, solidifying their partnership