At Least 27 Migrants Die Crossing English Channel; UK PM 'appalled And Deeply Saddened'

At least 27 migrants have lost their lives after their boat drowned in the English Channel on their way to the United Kingdom on Wednesday. Following the incident, the interior minister of France has termed it to be the worst tragedy to date which involved migrants crossing the passage. According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, the boat was suspected to be carrying 34 undocumented individuals, AP reported.

The nationalities of the asylum seekers were still unknown at the time, Darmanin said. Meanwhile, the regional marine authority, which controls rescue operations, announced that 27 dead bodies had been discovered, with two persons having survived, while four more had gone missing and were thought to be dead due to drowning.

Authorities from France and the United Kingdom are undertaking an air and sea rescue effort to find the remaining survivors, as per BBC. Furthermore, Darmanin told media in the French port city of Calais that four accused traffickers were detained on suspicion of being related to the wrecked boat. Two of the detainees, he added, later appeared in court.

Following the drowning, the regional prosecutor launched an inquiry into the tragic incident of aggravated killings, for arranging illegal migration, and other offenses. Authorities are still trying to identify the deceased and ascertain their ages and nationalities, according to Lille Prosecutor Carole Etienne, who is in charge of the inquiry. Throughout the years, a significant number of individuals who have been escaping violence or poverty are undertaking the risky voyage from France in tiny, unseaworthy ships in the hopes of obtaining refuge or better chances in the United Kingdom.

"Appalled" by the migrants boat accident: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

As per BBC, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson stated that he was "appalled" by the occurrence and that the UK will "turn no stone" to fight against human trafficking groups. Further, Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron had agreed on Wednesday evening to beef up collaborative initiatives to prevent the crossings of illegal immigrants and end human trafficking gangs, Downing Street informed.

The fatalities, Johnson as per BBC said, were a "disaster," and now it has become important to "break" the human trafficking gangs, who were "literally getting away with murder". He has asked France to increase its efforts to prevent the influx of migrants over the English Channel, saying that the episode on Wednesday demonstrated how French authorities' attempts to monitor their beaches have not been adequate.

Meanwhile, at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a French naval boat had noticed many bodies in the sea and rescued an unspecified number of dead and injured people, including those who were unconscious, according to a spokesperson for the marine authority.

(Image: AP)