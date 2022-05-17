Austria Announces Lifting Of All COVID-19 Restrictions For Travellers From May 16 Onwards

The Austrian authorities have lifted all restrictions for travellers from May 16. All travellers coming into Austria no longer need to show proof that they have either been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 or have tested negative for the disease. Previously, these '3G rules' were applicable to all people arriving in Austria. The removal of travel restrictions from travellers has been announced on the official travel portal of Austria.

"Travel to Austria is possible for touristic purposes. From 16 May, proof of vaccination/recovery or a test are no longer needed," the Austrian government announced on the official travel website.

Before May 16, people travelling to Austria were required to present proof of full vaccination or proof of past infection with a medical document showing date of recovery or a negative PCR test valid for 24 hours. As per the decision of the Austrian government, all travellers irrespective of their country of origin could visit Austria for all kinds of purposes. Furthermore, travellers no longer needed to fill out the pre-travel clearance form which was a requirement for those who did not have one of the certificates of 3G rules. As per the Schengenvisainfo report, Austria has already lifted all the domestic restrictions which means that people arriving in Austria no longer need to wear a face mask or present a pass while visiting public places such as restaurants, cafes and cultural places. However, people are required to wear FFP2 masks when they travel on public transport and visit essential shops like supermarkets, banks and pharmacies.

COVID-19 situation in Austria

According to statistics by Worldometers, a total of 4,218,059 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Austria. The overall tally of fatalities due to COVID-19 has reached 18,312. The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in Austria is 4,145,947. Presently, there are 53,800 active COVID-19 patients in Austria. According to Austria Health Department, as of 17 May, 6,826,450 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 6,575,969 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 4,925,697 people have received the third dose of the vaccine in Austria.

Image: AP/Pixabay