Austria To Allow Assisted Suicide For Seriously Ill People, Subject To Tight Rules

The Austrian parliament has passed a law that will allow assisted suicide for chronically or terminally ill people under tightly defined circumstances. This comes on Thursday, after lawmakers approved the new rules with a large majority, with only one opposition party voting against the suicide law, reported AP News, citing the Austria Press Agency. Notably, the law that bans suicide was set to expire by the end of this year, and the replacement of the old law will take place in accordance with strict criteria from 2022.

Earlier, the federal court had overturned a provision in criminal law that allowed assistance to those who kill themselves. However, the new Assisted Suicide Act provides a chance to only those people who are above 18 years and are terminally ill or suffer from a permanent, debilitating condition, similar to a living will. The law will come into effect from next year.

Notably, the law prevents potential abuse by excluding minors. While it allows a chance to adults who will have to first produce a diagnosis and have the ability to make their own decision confirmed in presence of two doctors including one to be an expert in palliative medication. In such instances, the law requires doctors to take an active part in it. The patient will get a period of reflection and will be asked to deposit their notification with a lawyer or notary.

The procedure would be carried out at least three months after the court's approval, to ensure that euthanasia is not being sought due to any temporary situation. However, this phase can be shortened by two weeks for only those patients who are in the "terminal phase" of an illness. The person who wants to use the law would then be able to get lethal drugs at a pharmacy, and no details about the pharmacies will be advertised publicly and will only be shared by the notary department and lawyers who receive the notification. Presently, Austria's law forbids active assistance to suicide. Anyone who "induces another person to kill himself or gives him help to do so" will be sentenced to a prison term of between six months and five years.

With Inputs from AP

Image: Unsplash/ Representative Image