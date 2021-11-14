Austrians Take To Streets To Protest Against Lockdown For Unvaccinated Population

More than ten thousand people took to the streets in Austria to protest against the government's plan to introduce a lockdown for people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, news agency Sputnik reported on Sunday. Notably, the decision is likely to be announced by Sunday evening over the restrictions imposed on the unvaccinated population. The Russian news agency said that the demonstrators walked to the regional office of the national broadcaster ORF. According to the protestors, they said the national broadcaster is lying over the COVID-19 data and publishing bogus reports over the compulsory vaccination.

Watch the videos of protest here:

🇦🇹 Salzburg, Austria this evening in protest against lockdown for unjabbed citizens. pic.twitter.com/1ZWT1XBMfR — Anonymous UK Citizen (@AnonCitizenUK) November 13, 2021

Protestors say national media is lying

It is worth mentioning that the country has been grappling with the highly contagious Coronaviruc, with over 700 cases per 100,000 residents being reported on a daily basis, reported AP on Saturday. The country reported 11,798 new cases on Friday, up from 9,388 a week ago. Meanwhile, the protestors also took to the social media platforms and flooded the videos of the demonstration on the microblogging site. Notably, nearly 65% of Austrians are fully vaccinated for the deadly virus and, the rest 35% are barred from accessing restaurants, hotels, hairdressing salons, and large public events.

This recent move also prohibits unvaccinated individuals older than age 12 from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk — or getting vaccinated. Meanwhile, defending the move, authorities said they are concerned about rising deaths and that hospital staff would no longer be able to handle the growing influx of COVID-19 patients.

Austrian brothel offers free 30-minute sexual sauna club session to encourage vaccination

As the COVID-19 hit the country, it has affected the local business and also the international market. In a bizarre marketing idea to attract clients as well as encourage the unvaccinated males, an Austrian brothel offered free entry to a 'sauna club' for anyone who agreed to have the jab, reported Daily Mail on Tuesday. According to the media report, "Funpalast" in Vienna offers clients a 30-minute session in the sexual 'sauna club' with the 'lady of their choice' if they get the vaccine at the on-site clinic.

Citing the brothel, the Daily Mail said that the project was started in the first week of this month after it was reported that the country's leadership planned to invoke a lockdown for the unvaccinated people. According to the cathouse, the main motive behind the idea was to encourage Austrians to get the life-saving vaccine. It also highlighted the low vaccination status of the country, resulting in the fall of clients at the "pleasure site".

