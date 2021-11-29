Belarus Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin Strongly Criticises Deployment Of Military By West

Belarus' Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin stated that active military buildup in neighbouring countries exposes Western politicians' helplessness and impotence. Khrenin further stated that they saw military buildup on both the western and southern borders and they are obligated to plan response measures since neighbouring nations are actively expanding their defence capabilities. As per Belta, the defence ministry claims that tensions are running high around Belarus.

Khrenin feels the neighbouring countries are exaggerating the situation to justify their military buildup along Belarus' border. He also said that this demonstrates their leadership's powerlessness. He also remarked that they are deploying such a large number of troops to deal with this problem instead of using political instruments, according to Belta.

President is attempting to force them to react to provocations

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko reportedly reiterated during the meeting on 29 November that Western politicians are attempting to distract attention away from rising internal difficulties. Viktor Khrenin believes that instead of flashing their armaments at the Belarusian border, Western leaders should confront their own domestic problems. He further stated that their president is attempting to force them to react to provocations and that their troops have all been assigned to their permanent duty stations and will begin active combat training on 1 December.

Reportedly, he also said that no further efforts are being taken to raise the Armed Forces to the maximum level of battle preparedness. Their commander-in-chief has given them a specific task, which is to plan how they will respond to any of their hostile activities. Viktor Khrenin also asserted that Belarus will continue to train troops in a comprehensive manner with strategic ally Russia in order to appropriately counter emerging new threats and aggression against the Union State.

Belarus and Russia to keep working together

Belarus and Russia will keep working together to improve the regional air defence system. In addition, the territorial defence forces and methods are kept ready, although no plans to deploy them in the current scenario have been made. The minister stated that they are well-equipped and well-staffed. However, in the current circumstances, they do not intend to engage their territorial defence.

