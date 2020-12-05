Belarus: UN Expresses ‘deep Concern’ About Human Rights Situation Amid Anti-govt Crackdown

The UN on December 4 expressed ‘deep concerns’ about the deterioration of human rights situation in Belarus. This comes as the Belarus police intensified the anti-government crackdown by deploying harsher tactics with the use of lethal weaponry on the peaceful civic mobilization by the anti-government protesters.

“Authorities are responding with disproportionate use of coercion, violence, and repression,” the UN High Commissioner noted, adding, that the Belarusian citizens were stripped of their human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of peaceful assembly and association, freedom of opinion and expression. The UN further expressed concerns about the freedom of the press after reports of security forces forcibly detaining journalists, and human rights defenders emerged.

After hearing the Oral Update by the High Commissioner on the situation of Human Rights in Belarus, the European Union said, “The EU is concerned by the deterioration of the rule of law in Belarus, manifested by systematic violations by the authorities of domestic and international law.” It added, “We are also appalled by the violence used against women and minors.”

The issue of the human rights abuses in Belarus was raised in joint statements by the UN’s Special Procedures Mandate Holders. While the repressions and violence by the Belarusian authorities, police, and security personnel intensified in the country with no accountability, The Human Rights Council cited reports of continued deterioration and human rights violations as it noted that police forcefully detained 27,000 demonstrators into the detention centers since August.

The OSCE has been invaluable as the focal point of U.S. multilateral efforts to address the ongoing crisis in Belarus. As an OSCE participating State, Belarus made clear commitments on democracy and human rights. Disregarding these commitments undermines Europe's common security. — Department of State (@StateDept) December 4, 2020

"It is urgent that the Government of #Belarus puts an end to ongoing human rights violations. I call on the Government to immediately release all those unlawfully or arbitrarily detained."@mbachelet addressed the situation in Belarus at the Human Rights Council today. pic.twitter.com/wu7awhKQyH — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) December 4, 2020

Belarusians in Israel staged a performance to draw attention to the situation in Belarus. It was so verisimilar that somebody called police pic.twitter.com/zU7gJXY9zY — Franak ViaÄorka (@franakviacorka) November 27, 2020

No 'accountability'

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet said that she regretted to learn that there was no improvement in the human rights situation in Belarus, particularly with respect to the right to assembly. Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations Office at Geneva, Yuri Ambrazevich, meanwhile, said that the UN’s report was aimed at pressuring a sovereign state.

EU, however, questioned the zero accountability on part of the Belarusian security forces that have not been charged for the excessive use of force despite using batons, stun grenades, tear gas canisters, and rubber bullets that has injured several, and in some instances cost some protesters their lives according to a Special Purpose Police Detachment (OMON) report. In what the Belarusian interior ministry described as 'necessary’ to disperse increasingly violent anti-Lukashenko protesters, security forces were reportedly authorized to use lethal force against the protesters that spiked brutality, torture, and various forms of human rights abuses.

[Police and protesters clashed in Belarus' capital and the major city of Brest after the presidential election in which the authoritarian leader who has ruled for a quarter-century sought a sixth term in office. Credit: AP]

[Protesters carry a wounded man during a clash with police after the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. Credit: AP]

[Police officers kick a demonstrator during a mass protest following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. Credit: AP]

[Belarusian riot police block the road to stop demonstrators as they make arrests. Credit: AP]

