Belgium To Revoke Public Mask Mandate From Oct 1 After Sciensano Vax Bulletin

Following a Sciensano institute bulletin on Covid-19 vaccination, the Belgium government has decided to scrap masking mandates in public from October 1. The new rules suggested that citizens will no longer need to wear a mask in public places like al-fresco-dine-in and shops. The decision was announced by Belgium's COVID-19 Consultation Committee comprised of Federated entities after Sciensano public health institute published the recent Covid-19 vaccination records.

The situation in Brussels is "is neither acceptable nor sustainable" said Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

As per Xinhua News Agency, the announcements by the Belgian government came after vaccination records displayed complete vaccination of over 71% population. As per the bulletin, about 8.2 million citizens have been jabbed against the novel Coronavirus. However, the relaxations have been reportedly made for selective areas where vaccination records are comparatively higher.

Exceptions made in the new masking relaxations

With currently over 2k daily caseload, Belgian authorities have issued an order that allowed citizens to avoid masking in restaurants and shops. However, there are exceptions that have been deemed mandatory. As per the Covid-19 advisory committee statement, citizens will need to wear a mask in medical centres, airports, and events holding 500 plus participants, Xinhua News Agency reported. According to a tweet shared in Belgian by Prime Minister De Croo, Covid Safety Health Tickets will be mandatory to secure entry in discotheques and dance halls. "Only Covid Safe Ticket and stricter ventilation and air quality will help prevent infections," he wrote on Twitter.

Additionally, the masking relaxations have also been postponed in Belgium capital Brussels due to low vaccination records. "We are approaching the fall season. It is more important than ever to ensure adequate ventilation as well as vaccination," Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a statement. His statement came after Brussels saw a considerable surge in Covid-19 infections after reporting zero new cases on September 12. Meanwhile, Mr De Croo took to Twitter to announce the news of the 'successful vaccination' of 84% of the Belgian population. "More than 8.2 million compatriots have now been fully vaccinated, 84% of the adult population. A good case because those who have been vaccinated have 90% less chance of getting seriously ill and ending up in a hospital," Prime Minister De Croo wrote.

Belgium recorded 25k COVID-related deaths since the first-ever case

According to the Belgium Health Department bulletin, the European country has reported 12,17,473 cases since the first-ever Covid-19 infection. According to their public health institute Sciensano, there have been 25,494 COVID-related fatalities after the first and second wave of the Novel Coronavirus. On the vaccination front, at least 85,15,499 citizens have been partly vaccinated. While 82,97,278 people have received their double dose.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP/Unsplash (representative)