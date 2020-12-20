Brexit Trade Talks Might Continue After European Parliament's Deadline, Says France

With less than half a month left for Britain’s final exit from the 27 member bloc, France’s European affairs minister, Clément Beaune said the European Parliament’s Sunday deadline may pass without an agreement on a post-Brexit trade and security deal. According to The Guardian, the MEPs have said that they will stage a vote of consent on December 28 if terms are agreed by the two sides by midnight central European time on Sunday. However, Beaune, who speaks on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron, said that the French government would not be rushed into a deal over the next 48 hours.

He said that it may be hard and sometimes tough to understand, but it is necessary to take the time and not to sacrifice the EU’s interest under the pressure of a calendar. The two sides are still facing a deadlock in trade agreements post-December 31. In case, they don’t reach an agreement before the transition period expires, then the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules would automatically come into play forcing border checks and custom tariffs on British products.

A deal could still be provisionally applied on January 1 if an agreement is found, but the European Commission is understood to be loth to take such a step. With none of the alternatives looking palatable, the EU is keen to try to wrap up the deal this weekend but the two sides continue to struggle to find a compromise on access to British seas for the European fishing fleet.

UK PM calls on EU to resolve Brexit contentions over fishing

Meanwhile, earlier this week, UK PM Boris Johnson called on EU to make a final offer on access to British fishing waters in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock just as Michel Barnier said that the trade and security talks were entering the final “few hours”. Speaking to Sky News, Johnson conceded it would be difficult at first but insisted it was time for the EU to make its move on the contentious issue. Asserting that there’s a gap that needs to be bridged, the UK Prime Minister hoped that EU would "see sense" and come to the table with something themselves. In case that doesn't happen, Johnson said UK would then traded on WTO terms.

In a bid to arrive at fair trade rules, earlier this week, the British government watered down an important demand over post-Brexit fishing rights, The Guardian reported citing EU sources. As per the latest development in Brexit talks, UK has reportedly dropped a push for fishing vessels operating under the UK to be majorly British. Previously, Downing Street had said that EU boats would not be allowed to fish in 200-mile exclusive British waters after December 31.

