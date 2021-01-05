Bulgaria: 4 People Inoculated With Pfizer/BioNTech Jab Experience Side Effects

Four Bulgarian residents, who were vaccinated with Pfizer/BioNTech jab have developed mild to moderate side effects, country’s Drug Agency executive director Bogdan Kirilov said on January 4. Out of the four, two had reported severe pain, one reported dizziness while another reported “insignificant” temperature rise. Although the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine candidate was the first of its kind to get global approval, people on both sides of the Atlantic have reported allergic reactions.

“With almost 5,000 vaccinations performed, only 4 instances of adverse effects have been reported,” Bogdan Kirilov, head of the Bulgarian Drug Agency told state owned BTA. “These are pain, dizziness for about 15 minutes, pain at the injection site and running a fever for several hours, then they all abate,” Kirilov said.

Bulgaria is a part of EU’s vaccine procurement scheme and currently allows only Pfizer/BioNTech jabs for inoculation. The Balkan state started its ambitious mass inoculation drive on December 27 with priority group being that of frontline medical workers. By Monday, January 4, nearly 5,000 people had been inoculated. On January 4, Bulgaria received the second shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, consisting of 25,000 doses which would be distributed around the country.

Read: North Macedonia: PM Criticizes Bulgaria’s Veto Of EU Talks

Read: Bulgaria Is Latest Block In North Macedonia's Bid To Join EU

35,000 doses to arrive

Another 35,000 doses are expected in mid-January, Bulgarian National Radio reported. Vaccinations are administered in Bulgaria voluntarily and are free of charge. According to Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, authorities are aiming to have at least 70% of the population vaccinated, the BTA reports. The country is scheduled to start mass vaccination in the month of February/March.

“Mass vaccinations will begin when we have a big enough arsenal of vaccines. The second phase of vaccination will begin within a week and will spread to teachers, social services users and staff," health minister was quoted as saying.

While Bulgaria is planning to expedite its inoculation drive, experts have lambasted EU for not only taking more time than other nations to approve a vaccine candidate but also member states for not procuring enough amounts. Speaking to Die Welt (DW) newspaper, Frauke Zipp a neurologist and member of the advisory Leopoldina Academy of Sciences called the who situation a "gross failure". Questioning the Angela Merkel led government, she asked the reason behind not ordering “much more of the vaccine during the summer just to be safe?"

Read: Experts Lambast EU, Germany For Not Buying Adequate COVID Vaccine Doses

Read: Bulgaria To Expel Two Russian Diplomats Suspected Of Spying