'But This Is Life': Erdogan, Angela Merkel Debate 'shortcomings' Of Coalition Government

During her farewell stop in Istanbul, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with the Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the two leaders debated over the shortcomings of the coalition government. They also discussed the bilateral ties, regional issues such as migration, and Turkey's European Union membership process. “Under Merkel, there was a successful period in Turkish-German relations,” Turkish President Erdogan said, as reported by ANI. He added, “But it is always difficult to work with a coalition government. Turkey had a lot of problems when had it, but after switching to a presidential system, we got rid of them and started to work intensively.”

Meanwhile, Merkel told the reporters that the coalition government suits Germany and the European nation was not planning to switch its form of governance anytime soon. “It is true, but this is life,” Merkel said. Meanwhile, Erdogan responded, that his grandchildren said the same “Grandfather, what can you do? This is life.” This triggered laughter among the gathering. The two longest-serving leaders bid formal farewell and paid tribute to German Chnacellors’ 16 years of reign, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted German Chancellor Merkel’s final visit to Turkey. When Merkel became Germany’s leader in 2005, Erdogan had served for over two years already.

Almanya Şansölyesi Angela Merkel ile Ortak Basın Toplantısı https://t.co/tXDUEsZSvq — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 16, 2021

Relation between Turkey, Germany 'positive and negative sides' will go on, says Merkel

“The relationship between Turkey and Germany, with its positive and negative sides, will go on,” Merkel said at a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Everybody knows the security and independence of both our countries depends on each other,” she added while giving a speech on the steps of Istanbul’s Dolmabache Palace.

The Turkish president told an Istanbul news conference: “I hope that our successful work with Mrs. Merkel will continue in the same way under the new government.” The two leaders held talks about mutual issues for Turkey, European Union, and Syria, Libya, and the eastern Mediterranean. The discussions were dominated by the subject ‘migration’, as Germany has faced its own struggle with the refugee crisis while Ankara hosts 4 million Syrian refugees. “We always have common interests, and that’s how the next federal government will see it,” Merkel told the Turkish press. Erdogan meanwhile thanked Merkel for her “positive contributions” to Turkey and for hosting 3 million Turk citizens in Germany.

(With ANI inputs)