Canary Islands: Spain Rescues Over 400 Migrants And Asylum Seekers In Atlantic

More than 400 migrants and asylum-seekers rescued to the Canary Islands as they attempted to reach the Atlantic Ocean archipelago from West Africa on overcrowded and unsafe smuggling boats. As per AP, migrants are increasingly using the Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands by launching vessels from Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania, Senegal, as well as the Gambia. This year, over 18,000 individuals have reached the Canary Islands using this route so far.

The Maritime Rescue Service of Spain claimed that it alone had saved more than 130 individuals from North and West Africa on Tuesday, which include numerous women and young children. They had then safely brought them to the Spanish islands of Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura. Moreover, Alarm Phone, an independent humanitarian network for migrants in distress, reported yesterday that the Moroccan Royal Navy had rescued 20 people from the ocean on Monday after the migrants were discovered by a cargo ship.

After alert by the Spanish authorities, the Moroccan Navy performed the rescue. Spanish efforts to transfer SAR competences to Morocco off the Western Sahara appear to be progressing. The survivors should not be returned to the Western Sahara, where they are not safe. — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) November 23, 2021

In a separate incident on Tuesday, Moroccan officials informed Spain's Maritime Rescue Service that approximately one person had died, while another had gone missing from a migratory boat. Moroccan officials stated that 24 immigrants had managed to swim back to Moroccan beaches, according to Spain's Maritime Rescue Service.

As per AP, the Atlantic route is considered one of the most dangerous pathways to Europe. In 2021, the UN's migration agency estimated that roughly 900 immigrants have died or disappeared while crossing the ocean, however, the total death toll is certainly significantly higher.

208 migrants rescued earlier by the Spanish rescuers

In September, 208 migrants were rescued by Spanish rescuers from tiny boats which were heading towards the Iberian Peninsula's south coast or Spain's Canary Islands, as per AP. Spain's maritime rescue service agency said 106 migrants were recovered in boats headed for the Canary Islands of Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, which included 44 women and 20 youngsters. A total of 102 refugees were crossing the Mediterranean to mainland Spain on four more vessels. Meanwhile, as per the Interior Ministry of Spain, unlawful immigration in the country has increased by 49% this year compared to January-August 2020. A total number of 20,491 migrants have landed in Spain, of which the majority of them reached by sea.

(Image: AP)