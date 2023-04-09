Last Updated:

China's Unwelcoming Stance Toward EU Chief Von Der Leyen Lauded By Ex-French MEP

French Prez Macron and European Commission chief von der Leyen's visit to China is viewed as an attempt to use Xi Jinping's influence to end the Ukraine war.

Amrit Burman
'Zero Reception'

The recent visit of French President Macron and European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen to China has been seen by the world as Europe's attempt to use Xi Jinping's influence to end the war. However, China was clear with its stance on the EU, which is why Jinping preferred to ignore von der Leyen, who had accompanied Macron during his Beijing visit earlier this week.

Highlighting the same, former French MEP Florian Philippot expressed his satisfaction with China's tough stand against the EU.

On Twitter, Philippot, the leader of France's Eurosceptic party The Patriots, wrote, “China put civil servant von der Leyen in her proper place during Macron’s visit.”  He further went on to praise the Chinese government's "zero reception and disregard" in relation to von der Leyen, citing the "excellent" fact that she "even had to leave the country using a flight for ordinary passengers."

Ex-French MEP lauds China's behaviour toward von der Leyen on her Beijing visit

Philippot's remark came after a report from a US media outlet that said China welcomed Macron with "parades and banquets," while von der Leyen was mostly left alone.

"When Macron’s plane touched down, China’s foreign minister personally welcomed him. When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived, she got the ecology minister at the regular passenger exit," the media reported.

The US-based media further noted that the French President's schedule was fully packed, and von der Leyen barely had anything to do in China. It also highlighted that Von der Leyen was not even invited to the state banquet, whereas Macron was warmly welcomed at every event. "While Macron was attending a lavish state banquet Thursday night with Chinese President Xi Jinping, von der Leyen was giving a sober press conference at the EU delegation’s own headquarters. While state media trumpeted the Sino-French relationship, Chinese social media demonised von der Leyen as an American puppet," the outlet pointed out.

