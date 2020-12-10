Coronavirus Vaccine And Tests To Be Made Tax Free In Spain Amid A Surge In Cases

A senior official of Spain on Wednesday, December 9 said that Spain will be abolishing value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of COVID-19 vaccines and tests until the end of 2022. This decision has been taken in accordance with the newly-reached European Union agreements. Also, recently, amid a surge in cases, the government has urged its people to behave responsibly after shopping crowd scenes were witnessed on the streets of Madrid and other big cities. The Spanish government has asked the people to use their 'common sense' during the state of emergency in which the country has been since the end of October.

Current situation in Spain

Spain’s Finance Minister and Government Spokesperson Maria Jesus Montero told the press after the weekly cabinet meeting that in Spain, COVID-19 vaccinations will be free for citizens. Also, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said that the country will be rolling out vaccination in January. The government aims to cover a large strata of people by the month of May. According to a tally by the John Hopkins University, Spain has a total of 1,725,473 cases with 47,019 fatalities.

Previously, Silvia Calzon, Spain’s secretary of state for health, appealed to the people to act wisely and avoid large crowds. She pointed out the sacrifices that had been made to flatten the curve and that many families especially those with vulnerable members had suffered greatly.

Moreover, the Spanish government is hoping to avoid another surge in COVID-19 cases early next year by suggesting that Christmas and New Year gatherings be limited to six people and that a 1 am-6 am curfew be enforced during the holidays.

According to The Guardian reports, the Spanish PM said they are working on a specific plan for Christmas that will be different but safe and this year, people will need to stay at a distance from loved ones, instead of embracing them. Additionally, the regional government of Madrid is proposing to allow groups of up to 10 people to gather on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and the feast of the Epiphany on 6 January, according to the report. The number of different households allowed to mix would be capped at three, it added.

