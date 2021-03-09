COVID-19: 37-day-old Baby Becomes 'youngest Victim' Of Pandemic In Greece

Becoming the youngest victim of COVID-19, a 37-day-old baby in Greece who developed Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) after contracting the deadly coronavirus died on March 8. Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias took to his official Twitter account to announce the sad news. According to the reports by The Greek City Times, the baby was being treated for approximately two weeks in the Intensive Care Unit of the Athenian children’s hospital “Aghia Sofia”.

'Youngest victim'

“The youngest victim of Covid disease passed away today in "Aglaia Kyriakou". Unfortunately, this innocent soul could not stand it. Courage in his family, wrote the health minister in his tweet. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, Greece has a total of 206,281 cases with 6,797 fatalities. A total of 176,078 people have been recovered so far.

Curent situation in Greece

Recently, the authorities in Greece announced that the police will target people making false exercise claims to bypass stay-at-home orders as restrictions were tightened due to the surge in cases. Despite the four months lockdown, cases continue to experience a surge. Most of the residents can only leave their homes using a number-categorized permission system. It is usually requested and granted via SMS. Health Minister Kikilias said that more private and military hospital facilities would be used in greater Athens. This will be done to free up more beds in the National Health System for the treatment of the deadly virus.

According to the reports by AP, Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias said that the permission to visit banks and supermarkets would only be permitted for a 2-kilometer radius from a person’s home. Also, people who wish to exercise are not allowed to use their vehicles. Public transport also cannot be used for the same.