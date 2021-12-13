COVID-19: Austria Ends Lockdown Restrictions For Vaccinated, Rules Remain For Unvaccinated

The lockdown restrictions for people vaccinated against COVID-19 have been ended in Austria on Sunday, 12 December. However, the unvaccinated people still need to follow lockdown restrictions and can go out only for buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising, according to AP. The restrictions for the vaccinated citizens ended three weeks after the authorities had reinstated strict measures amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to the new rules announced by the government, theatres, museums and other cultural entertainment venues have been allowed to reopen on Sunday. The curfew will still remain for restaurants at 11 pm and limits on the number of people attending cultural events. People need to wear masks while travelling in public transport and when in stores and public spaces, as per the AP report.

Lockdown restrictions end for vaccinated people

The fourth national lockdown of the pandemic which ended in Austria on Sunday continues for people who are unvaccinated against COVID-19. The decision of the government to end lockdown restrictions comes after people across the country have protested in recent weeks against lockdown restrictions and the vaccine mandate that will go into effect in February 2021. Nearly 44,000 people protested against government restrictions in Vienna, AP reported citing police.

After the lockdown restrictions were imposed by the government, the country witnessed a drop in COVID-19 cases since the first day of the lockdown in November, as per the AP report, The hospitalisations caused due to COVID-19 have not witnessed a decline sharply as the cases are increasing. Austrian authorities have pointed out that people need to get vaccinated in order to control the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 situation in Austria

According to statistics by Worldometers, a total of 1,228,034 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Austria. The overall tally of fatalities due to COVID-19 has reached 13,162. The people who have recovered from the Coronavirus in the country is

1,144,860. According to Austria Health Department, as of 13 December, a total of 15,187,618 vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been administered in the country. 6,475,272 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 5,850,362 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 2,861,984 people have received the third dose of vaccine in Austria.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP