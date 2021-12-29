The government of Belgium government experienced a setback on December 28 when an advisory committee suspended a Cabinet-ordered cultural sector closure. The committee claimed that new COVID-19 restrictions imposed on cinemas and theatres are unjustified. Last week, a measure to close cultural institutions was announced. The move was intended to halt the spread of the COVID-19 variant-Omicron.

On December 22, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced the original step in response to a substantial increase in the percentage of tests revealing the Omicron variant in Belgium. Movie theatres, performance halls, and cultural institutions were instructed to close their doors under new limitations that went into effect on Sunday. In a show of defiance, some of the doors remained open. The order was issued notwithstanding the scientific committee's recommendation to the government that visiting such locations pose no additional risk to public health.

'Insufficient reasons to understand why travelling to cultural sector performance venues was risky'

The Council of State determined in an extraordinary procedure that the measures were not appropriate and that there were insufficient reasons to understand why travelling to cultural sector performance venues was particularly risky for public health. The Council of State is an advisory body with legal authority to reject government actions that it deems to be unconstitutional. The decision, defined as provisional by the Council of State, came after representatives of Belgian artists, performers, and cinema owners criticised the government's decision, calling it baseless, unfair, and disproportionate.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told state radio RTBF after meeting with those representatives on Tuesday, that, "there’s no possibility to immediately revise the (government’s) decision.”

Moreover, protest against the closure of cultural spaces was staged in Brussels' cultural regions. However, the suspension of closure will not result in the instant reopening of theatres. On Sunday, police in Brussels estimated about 5,000 protesters flocked to the streets to protest the closing of cultural establishments. Christmas markets, despite their noisy and occasionally chaotic mulled wine celebrations, are allowed to continue, while restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open with some new limits.

Authorities have been accused of targeting the industry as pubs and restaurants have been permitted to continue operating. The decision to rescind the government's closure order was made in response to a complaint filed by a theatre producer in the capital.

