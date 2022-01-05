COVID-19: Denmark Confirms 18 Deaths Linked To Omicron Variant Since Its Emergence

As the daily cases of Omicron are rising across the world, Denmark has recorded nearly 18 deaths due to the 'highly mutated' strain of the COVID-19 virus since it first appeared in the nation, according to statistics from the Statens Serum Institute. The number of fatalities was reported among the 56,000 Omicron instances between the time period of November 21 and December 28, 2021. For the very first time, the Institute has disclosed the number of deaths from Omicron, the official broadcaster TV2 reported.

Furthermore, the Institute, which is Denmark's main authority for infectious diseases, revealed that the nation has recorded 127,146 COVID-19 instances and 100 fatalities were ascribed to other coronavirus variations, predominantly the Delta strain. The Omicron variant was originally discovered in Denmark in November last year, and it quickly became the nation's dominant variety in December.

However, even though this is the scenario, the Institute's academic director Tyra Grove Krause told Danish news agency Ritzau, "The risk of being admitted to hospital with Omicron is considered to be about half that of the Delta variant."

The director went on to say that the Institute expects the Omicron variant will transmit quickly in January and February, affecting a substantial section of the population, Xinhua reported.

Omicron cases in Denmark

So far, Denmark has recorded 57,125 Omicron instances, although the Institute notes that this is just a representative fraction of the samples tested. It was predicted that the Omicron strain was present in about 90% of all positive test results obtained since December 28, 2021.

Further, the Institute recorded 25,073 new infections and 15 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tallies to 865,110 infections and 3,307 deaths. As per the Institute, 78.3% of the people, or 4,597,251 individuals, have been completely vaccinated, and 2,903,451 people (or 49.4%), have had a booster shot.

Omicron deaths in other nations

Apart from Denmark, South Korea has also recorded fatalities linked to the new COVID-19 strain Omicron. Two men, who were in their 90s, have lost their lives to the disease. The Omicron variant has claimed its first victim in the Australian state of New South Wales on December 27. A man who was in his 80s, infected at an elderly care home in western Sydney, was confirmed as the fatal case.

Further, an older man from Israel died at the Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba on December 21 after acquiring the Omicron strain, according to Israeli media. In Harris County of Texas, United States, the first fatality caused by the new COVID-19 variant Omicron was reported on December 20.

The victim was a man in his 50s, who had not been inoculated against the coronavirus and had a medical issue.

