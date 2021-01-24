COVID-19: Germany Orders 200,000 Doses Of Drugs That 'cured Donald Trump'

Germany has ordered hundreds of doses of the drug that previously cured former US President Donald Trump of coronavirus. While nothing is known about the manufacturers of the “miraculous” treatment yet, German health minister, on January 23, confirmed the deal. Speaking to a local newspaper, Jens Spahn revealed that the country had bought 200,000 doses for a whopping amount of 400 million euros.

He also confirmed that they were same drugs which were used to treat trump when he contracted the virus in October last year. Elaborating further he said that the drugs work as “passive vaccination” and was capable of stopping any serious progression of coronavirus in vulnerable patients at an early stage of the disease.

During his treatment, Trump was given experimental-antibody treatment which was then developed by a US firm Regeneron, known as REGN-COV2. He had chosen to take this treatment, which was a combination of two antibodies, even before it had been approved by the regulators. However, Trump was elated after he recovered and claimed that the treatment had done a “fantastic job".

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Germany has reported a total of 2,137,689 cases and 52,536 deaths. Earlier this month, experts and politicians slammed Germany for not buying enough doses of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to roll out its immunisation programme. Germany, which recently reported the presence of mutant coronavirus, is a part of EU’s vaccine procurement scheme and is reliant on the bloc’s regulators for granting authorization of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. Currently, only Pfizer/BioNTech jabs, domestically produced by Germany, are allowed across the bloc.

Speaking to Die Welt (DW) newspaper, Frauke Zipp a neurologist and member of the advisory Leopoldina Academy of Sciences called the who situation a "gross failure". Questioning the Angela Merkel led government, she asked the reason behind not ordering “much more of the vaccine during the summer just to be safe?"

