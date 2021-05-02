COVID-19: Indian Restaurant In Norway Donates Day's Earnings To Help Delhi's O2 Emergency

Amid a devastating second wave of coronavirus, Punjab-born restaurateur in Norway has donated his day’s income of Rs 482,000 to Khalsa aid, an international humanitarian relief organisation, in a bid to ease Delhi’s oxygen emergency for COVID-19 patients. While taking to Twitter, former UN Environment Executive Director Erik Solheim informed about the “great work” done by Oslo’s lead Indian restaurant. Solheim also shared pictures of the owner and the restaurant and said that the eatery is closed due to lockdown but take away sales amounted to 54,000 NOK.

Oslo´s ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡´ lead Indian ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ restaurant New Delhi gives income from Friday sale to provide oxygen in Delhi through Khalsa Aid. Restaurant is lockdown closed but take away sales amounted to 54 000 NOK, that its 482 000 rupees



As of May 2, India registered a record of 3,689 COVID-19 casualties pushing the total death toll to 2,15,542 with the total cases spiking to 1,95,57,457 as the nation logged in 3,92,488 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The 1:00 pm data on Sunday showed that the active cases mark has already surpassed 33,49,600 while recording a steady increase comprising over 17% of the total infections. Further, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has drooped to 1.10%, as per data.

Help amid crisis

Amid the crisis, not only countries but people and organisations around the globe are coming together to lend a helping hand in whatever capacity to fight the crisis together. UK-based doctors are deploying telemedicine to their colleagues in India in a bid to help them battle the escalating crisis, while Mumbai's Dattatray Sawant has converted his auto-rickshaw into a mobile ambulance to ferry COVID-19 patients for free. Famous celebrities, including Sonu Sood and Vikas Khanna, are also doing their bit to help people.

The WHO and UNICEF are also procuring equipment and supplies, including 7,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 nasal devices for oxygen supply, as well as oxygen generating plants, COVID-19 testing machines, and personal protective kits. The WHO is even helping to set up mobile hospital units and is providing laboratories. Around 2,600 WHO field officers have been immediately deployed to support health authorities to curb the spread of the pandemic.

