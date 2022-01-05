COVID: Macron Vows To Annoy Unvaccinated Citizens, Quips 'This Is The Strategy’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday raked a controversy after he threatened vaccine-resistant French citizens using derogatory terms, saying that he wants to “pi** off” the unvaccinated [emmerder in french]. The infuriated French leader warned people in France who have chosen not to get vaccinated, stating that he would annoy them by limiting their access to public venues, bars, restaurants, and every place outdoor and will hamper key aspects of their social lives.

“I don’t want to pi** the French people off. But as for the non-vaccinated, I really want to pi** them off (emmerder). And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy,” Macron told the Le Parisien newspaper in an explosive interview, openly challenging the non-vaccinated citizens. He further clarified his statement, stressing that this would mean “limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social life.”

French president’s tough remarks came as the French cabinet prepared to pass parliament legislation that will make new ‘health pass’ compulsory to visit outdoor public facilities instead of a negative COVID-19 test. This would mean that the citizens will have to get vaccines mandatorily in order to socialize or do any sort of movement—essential or non-essential within France. “I am not going to put them (the non-vaccinated) in prison, I am not going to ‘forcibly’ vaccinate them,” Macron asserted in his remarks, clarifying his non-tolerance towards the unvaccinated population which is said was behind the mounting caseload of France that recently crossed 10 million mark.

'Let me tell them..' Macron warns anti-vaxxers

“So, let me tell them,” irate Macron said, “From January 15, you will no longer be able to go to the restaurant. You will no longer be able to go for a coffee, you will no longer be able to go to the theatre. You will no longer be able to go to the cinema,” he warned in a condescending tone with the Le Parisien newspaper’s reporter. He continued his scathing verbal remark against French citizens refusing vaccines, stressing, that they are no longer considered French citizens. “When my freedom threatens that of others, I become irresponsible. An irresponsible person is no longer a citizen,” Macron said.

French leader then brought up a reminder that certain lawmakers were putting forward a consideration that unvaccinated should be denied any COVID-19 treatment in hospitals, that they mostly overwhelming, saying he did not take that sweeping step as it would be unfair for the medical staff and it is their decision to save lives. His recent comments sparked a backlash from the French opposition politicians for using what they described as ‘tactless’ comments, and for going too far with the language in his warnings.

Huge uproar on Macron’s 'tone'

“No health emergency justifies such words,” Bruno Retailleau, head of the right-wing Republicans in the upper house Senate told France’s The Local newspaper. “Emmanuel Macron says he has learned to love the French, but it seems he especially likes to despise them. We can encourage vaccination without insulting anyone or pushing them to radicalization”, he added. “Macron is ‘not worthy to be president,” Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Twitter, condemning Macron’s threatening tone, and labeling his language as “vulgar and scandalous”.

“A president should never say that,” Le Pen said adding that he is treating the citizens who are unvaccinated as “second class citizens.” Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon tweeted: “Does the president know what he’s saying? The WHO advises “convincing rather than coercing” (the unvaccinated). And him? ‘Piss them off,’ appalling.” Les Republicans Valérie Pecresse said that Macron’s approach and his threatening words will “split the country when France had never been so divided.”

MPs get ‘death threats’ for COVID pass bill

Around 12 French MPs have reportedly received death threats as the country debated the latest COVID-19 restrictions and the lawmakers are slated to vote whether to make vaccination pass mandatory for the citizens to access the public venues.The measure comes amid the widespread anti-vaccine protests in France. MPs of the En Marche! (LREM) party of President Emmanuel Macron, the current government, reported getting death threats as they were set to examine a draft bill.

Anti vaxxers have sent threatening emails that warn of attack with “hail of bullets” or having them beheaded if the legislation is passed, French MPs belonging to Macron’s ruling party have said. Last week, LREM deputy Pascal Bois’ garage and his car were burned down by allegedly by the anti-vaxxers. French MPs are now saying that they will not yield to the threats and pressure.