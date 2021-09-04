Croatia, India Share Common Views On Counter-terrorism, Indo-Pacific: EAM Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, after meeting Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman, said that the two countries share a lot of common positions and perspectives on international issues. The Indian foreign minister also emphasised increasing economic cooperation with Croatia.

"We believe that Indian companies will find Croatia a very good platform to operate and invest", Jaishankar said. The Indian External Affairs Minister is in Europe to discuss bilateral ties with Croatia, Slovenia and Denmark.

Following his meeting with Radman, Jaishankar wrote on Twitter, "Fruitful talks with Croatia's Foreign Minister @grlicradman. Detailed exchanges on full range of bilateral cooperation, regional and global issues. Committed to work with him to take our ties to a higher level (sic)".

Speaking at a joint press conference along with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman, Jaishankar said, "On international issues, we shared a lot of common positions and perspectives. It was very apparent in our discussions on Indo-Pacific, on Afghanistan, on our resolve how to counter-terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Talking about economic cooperation between the two countries, Jaishankar said, "There are already companies from Croatia operating in India and some of them have secured some important contracts like in the railway sector. We would certainly welcome more active efforts to cooperate in the defence sector." he added that tourism was another very important area and that they were planning on expanding air connectivity between the two countries.

EAM Jaishankar meets Slovenian PM

Talking about his earlier meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Jaishankar tweeted, "Called on Prime Minister of Slovenia. Valued the discussion on enhancing our bilateral ties. Appreciated his insights and perspectives on major global issues including Europe's challenges, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan".

Jaishankar also inaugurated an India Studies Centre at the Nova University in Slovenia. "Pleased to have the opportunity of inaugurating an India Studies Centre at the Nova University. Confident that it would be an asset for India-Slovenia relations. Interaction with Indian students abroad always provides energy," he said.

Earlier, Jaishankar had met the President of the National Assembly of Slovenia Ignor Zorcic and discussed the enhancement of bilateral relations, parliamentary exchanges, and inter-people contact. "A Cordial meeting with President of National Assembly of Slovenia...Discussed the strengthening of our bilateral relations and increasing Parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people contacts," Dr Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Jaishankar's three nations Europe tour

To boost bilateral ties and further strengthen India's cooperation with central European countries, EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia, and Denmark between 2 September and 5 September.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs informed in a statement that during his visit to Denmark on 4-5 September, EAM Jaihankar will co-chair the 4th round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

The JCM will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation between India and Denmark under the Green Strategic Partnership, which was established during the Virtual Summit in September 2020.

The statement also informed that this visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in India's bilateral ties with the three European countries, and strengthening multifaceted relationships with the EU.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Instagram)