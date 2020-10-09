Czech Republic Tops Record Surge In COVID-19 Infections In Eastern Europe

The Czech government imposed stricter restrictions on Thursday, October 8 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, the Czech Republic is one of the worst-hit countries in Central and Eastern Europe confirming a record surge in infections over recent weeks.

Czech Health Minister Roman Prymula warned against the record spike in cases and said that the healthcare system has been witnessing an alarming rise in daily caseloads and fatalities. He further added that there is also an increase in the number of people requiring intensive care.

READ: Czech Republic Announces 30 Day State Of Emergency Starting Oct 5 Amid Rising COVID Cases

Record surge in cases

As per reports, all theaters, cinema halls, and zoos will be shut down for at least two weeks which will be effective from Monday. Simultaneously, all indoor sports activities will be banned. Considering the outdoor activities, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed to take part in competitions.

The Czech Health Minister added that gyms, fitness centres, and swimming pools will be closed for at least two weeks starting from Friday to control the spread of virus. He said that restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate till 8 pm and a maximum of four people can dine at a table. Prymula informed that the universities and other educational institutions have been instructed to provide virtual classes.

READ: Czech Republic Adds Record 4,400 New Cases

On Wednesday, the country reached a new record high of 5,335 cases of infections, almost 900 more than Tuesday's previous record. The health officials reportedly said that they expect nearly 8000 people could test positive by the end of this month and the total tally of new cases might reach 130,000.

As of Wednesday, Czech recorded 95,360 total cases and 863 deaths from COVID-19. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent surge in virus cases, the Czech Republic has announced a 30-day state of emergency across the country starting from October 5.

READ: Czech Republic Election: PM's ANO Party Wins 10 Of 13 Regional Ballot Amid Pandemic

Meanwhile, the pandemic situation is worsening in most Balkan and Eastern European countries, with Croatia, Slovenia, Romania, Slovakia, North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Bosnia reporting a huge surge in cases triggering officials to warn citizens to follow health safety protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

As per reports, Hungary reported 932 positive cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday. Romania recorded Thursday a new daily record of 3,130 new cases with 44 deaths prompting authorities to impose stricter measures. Bulgaria witnessed 436 infections and 11 deaths and Czech's neighbour Slovakia also reported a record 1,037 new infections.

READ: Czechs Replace Health Minister Amid Record Infection Surge

Inputs/Image: AP