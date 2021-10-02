Demonstrators Hold Protest In Front Of Chinese Consulate In Vienna On China's National Day

On the occasion of the National Day of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on October 1, around 150 protesters gathered outside the Chinese consulate in Austria. Additionally, as per news agency ANI, the Tibetan community in Vienna also organised a bicycle protest against China on October 1. Approximately 30 bicycle riders across Austria took part in the event and 20 others from the diaspora were present to welcome the riders in front of the Chinese Embassy in Vienna.

Reportedly, the event started around 12 PM (local time) on Friday in front of the Chinese embassy in the European nation with the crowd chanting slogans such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Dalai Lama" and "what we want, we want freedom." Meanwhile, other demonstrators raised slogans such as “Coronavirus belongs to China,” “Tibet belongs to Tibetans” and “stop the genocide in Tibet.” Eventually, the bicycle rally made its way to the United Nations (UN) and then to the Federal Ministry buildings in Minoritenplatz public square.

Anti-China protest in Taiwan

Meanwhile, on China’s National day, a group of Hong Kong students and human rights activists also held an anti-China demonstration in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei on Friday. As per The Associated Press report, the protesters waved flags with “Hong Kong independence” written on them and chanted “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" outside the parliament building. The demonstrators denounced China for the violation of international conventions and oppressing human rights in Hong Kong Tibet and Uyghur, the ethnic Muslim minority.

The protesters in Taiwan, the island which is also claimed by China, called on the global community to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Hong Kongers in Taipei called on the self-ruled democratic government of the island to introduce more stringent measures to assist the people of Hong Kong. The former British colony, Hong Kong has witnessed a drastic increase in China’s clampdown on its autonomy. From controversial national security bill to other measures that have stiffened the mainland’s group on Hong Kong have been widely criticised by other nations, activists.

IMAGE: AP/ANI

(With Agency Inputs)