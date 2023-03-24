Denmark Govt Using Taxpayer Money To Keep Up With Expensive Requirements Of F35 Jets

Denmark's collection of 27 F-35s, despite being relatively new, has quickly become the country's most prized possession. However, the expenses and associated costs have been increasing. Despite this, the government is obligated to continue signing the checks and committing to the project, reported Sputnik News.

The parliament of Denmark has had to fund new hangars for the country's newly acquired F-35 fighter jets, but the construction price for these facilities has been increasing steadily. The Skrydstrup air base's 40,000 square metre premises' recent costs have doubled compared to the original 2017 plans, leading to a total bill of DKK 1.35 billion ($200 million) for the F-35 hangars.

The Defense Ministry's Property Agency has attributed the rising costs to "extraordinary" price increases for building materials, while analysts also noted strict and extensive security requirements that must be met before the US allows the planes to land in Denmark. However, the Red-Green Alliance and other opposition parties have criticised the costly project.

"You can't just come all the time, push the bill and ask for more money. They have to find the money within the project's own finances," its financial spokesman Pelle Dragsted told Danish media. He also accused the government of "carelessness with taxpayers' money."

On the other hand, some, such as the Danish People's Party, have justified the increased costs as necessary for ensuring the country's defence capabilities in the future. The Moderates, who are part of a cross-party coalition with the Social Democrats and the Liberals, also defended the project as essential. However, political commentators noted that the authorities are now in a difficult situation, having committed to the purchase of the planes, they must also continue with the associated costs of the project regardless of how expensive it becomes.

Denmark's most significant military purchase

The F-35, which is expected to become the primary aircraft in Denmark's military, faced a noise controversy in the past due to its heavier and bulkier design. The fighter jets' noise levels were found to be higher than both the military's initial reports and their predecessor, the F-16s. Other F-35 operators, including Norway, have also faced similar problems with noise.

The Danish Armed Forces have a longstanding partnership with Lockheed Martin, dating back to the 1950s when they first began using the company's fighter jets and transport aircraft. In 2002, Denmark joined the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program during the system development and demonstration phase, and in June 2016, it confirmed plans to purchase 27 F-35As. The total lifetime costs associated with the new fleet of F-35s are estimated to be DKK 57 billion ($8.2 billion), making it Denmark's most significant military procurement project in history. All 27 fighter jets are expected to arrive in Denmark by 2026.