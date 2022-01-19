Denmark MoD Deploys Extra Frigate, 4 Fighter Jets To Join NATO's Naval Force In Baltic Sea

The Danish Ministry of Defense (MoD) has declared that the Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate Peter Willemoes and four F-16 fighter jets will be deployed to NATO's standing naval force and to Baltic sovereignty enforcement. The deployment of the Danish frigate as part of a NATO operation comes amid rising tensions between Russia and the alliance in the aftermath of the 2014 Ukraine crisis when Western-backed forces ousted Kiev's elected government. Following the coup, Crimea seceded and re-joined Russia after a vote; it also ignited a civil war in eastern Ukraine.

"NATO has the necessary capabilities at its disposal to deter the current security policy situation around Ukraine. The strong and in-demand contribution we offer to NATO when we send a frigate with 160 soldiers and 4 F-16 fighter jets and 70 men. That there is an almost unified Folketing they are behind is an important and clear signal," says the statement.

The Danish government made this decision after consulting with the Foreign Policy Board, according to a statement released by the MoD. The Danish commitment will be commanded by NATO and will be focused on the Baltics. The Royal Danish Navy frigate HDMS Peter Willemoes (F 362) and the four F-16 fighter jets will be ready for deployment by the end of January. NATO headquarters asked member states for forces in December in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's borders and hostile rhetoric toward NATO.

Peter Willemoes in charge of NATO's standing naval forces

The frigate's participation was significant. Peter Willemoes is in charge of NATO's standing naval forces, where Denmark is contributing a frigate for further three and a half months on top of the three months previously committed. The Iver Huitfeldt-class anti-air warfare frigates are 138 metres long and have a displacement of 6600 tonnes. They were built for the Royal Danish Navy by Odense Staalskibsvaerft. Three were constructed, and they were all put into service in 2011.

Throughout 2021, Western leaders and the media accused Russia of preparing for an attack by building up its troops near Ukraine's borders. All charges have been denied by Moscow, which instead accuses the West of purposely inflaming tensions. Last week, Russian diplomats met with their US and NATO colleagues to discuss a series of security recommendations put up by Moscow in an attempt to reduce current tensions, but Russia has yet to get a written response.

