Denmark Records Highest COVID Cases Despite Inoculating 88% Of Its Population

Despite Denmark’s high vaccination rate, it has witnessed a record surge in COVID cases in the past three weeks, news agency Sputnik reported on Tuesday. According to the media report, the country has inoculated more than 88% of its population.

Citing the press release of the health ministry, the news agency said that the country reported at least 3,670 cases in the past 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases recorded by the country since December last year. Earlier in December 2020, Denmark had reported 4,508 new cases of infections.

"The epidemic is growing nationwide. The worst is in the Capital Region, but infection rate growth in other regions now exceeds growth in the Capital Region now," Sputnik quoted SSI spokesperson Rebecca Legarth as saying.

As per the report SSI report, the deadly infection is highest among those youths who has not taken the vaccine. It includes children of age group between 6-19 years. The report also stressed that school-going children are also affected by the lethal virus. Meanwhile, the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) reportedly started investigating the wires that connect the recent outbreak despite the high vaccination rate in the country. The organisation noted that 88% of the adult population have been fully vaccinated against the lethal virus.

'0.93% of fully vaccinated have become infected': ECDC

Moreover, the report also noted that the virus affected the most who have not been vaccinated. "The 38,587 infections among vaccinated people have so far led to 1,231 hospitalisations and 158 deaths. Overall, 0.93% of the fully vaccinated have become infected," said the ECDC report. The researcher noted that the country saw a similar trend during the autumn holidays last year when the people started socialising. Moreover, the tourism sector also accounts for a large number of infections spread during the holidays. However, the scientists were not surprised with the results as there were no COVID vaccines available for inoculation.

Vaccine does not guarantee 100% protection against COVID

Meanwhile, professor of virology at Copenhagen University, Allan Randrup Thomsen told the news agency that the Scandinavian country has been witnessing a sudden surge among vaccinated people even after a large number of population has taken both doses of the vaccine. Moreover, he noted that the vaccine does not guarantee 100% against the deadly infection. "When you look at it in absolute numbers, there are a lot of vaccinated people who are infected because they make up the largest part of the population. We have always known that vaccines do not protect 100%. When assessing the protection of a vaccine, there are several parameters to look at," Sputnik quoted Thomsen as saying to Danish Radio.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)