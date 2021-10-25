Denmark Records Highest COVID Cases Since May Despite Inoculating 75% Of Its Population

Despite Denmark’s high vaccination rate, it has witnessed a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, news agency Sputnik reported on Monday. According to the report, the country has inoculated more than 75% of its population, despite that, the country has reported at least 1,349 cases in the past 24 hours.

Citing reports by the Danish State Serum Institute, the news agency said that the latest COVID-19 spread was the highest infection rate since May, 2021. According to the figures, at least 167 people were hospitalised in the last 24 hours, which was also the highest hospitalisation rate since May this year.

"As such, these figures are not a disaster, but if they continue to rise in the coming days, then it points in the direction that we must do something", Sputnik quoted Roskilde University epidemiologist Viggo Andreasen as sating during a conversation with TV2.

The researcher noted that the country saw a similar trend during the autumn holidays last year when the people started socialising. Moreover, the tourism sector also accounts for a large number of infections spread during the holidays. However, the scientists were not surprised with the results as there were no COVID-19 vaccines available for inoculation.

Meanwhile, this time, irrespective of the high vaccination rate, the country has witnessed a sudden surge in coronavirus cases. According to the reports of Sputnik, Denmark has vaccinated over 75% of its 5.8 million inhabitants. Moreover, the country is planning to inoculate booster shots for the vulnerable population.

"Although the vaccines are good, there is something here that indicates that they are not quite as good as we would like", Andreasen told Sputnik.

Vaccine does not guarantee 100% protection against COVID

Meanwhile, professor of virology at Copenhagen University, Allan Randrup Thomsen told the news agency that the Scandinavian country has been witnessing a sudden surge among vaccinated people even after a large number of population has taken both doses of the vaccine. Moreover, he noted that the vaccine does not guarantee 100% against the deadly infection. "When you look at it in absolute numbers, there are a lot of vaccinated people who are infected because they make up the largest part of the population. We have always known that vaccines do not protect 100%. When assessing the protection of a vaccine, there are several parameters to look at," Sputnik quoted Thomsen as saying to Danish Radio.

Danes ended COVID-19 restriction last month

"It can be protection against death, illness, or infection. The vaccines have a good effect against death and hospitalisations, but you can still be infected to a certain extent." It is worth mentioning that Denmark eased the COVID related restrictions last month after 548 days. It was the first Scandinavian country to lift all domestic restrictions. However, the face mask or shields are still mandatory at airports and people are advised to wear one when at the doctor’s, test centres or hospitals.

Image: AP/Unsplash