Denmark Wants Migrants To Work 37 Hours A Week In Order To Access Welfare Benefits

The Danish government proposed on Tuesday that immigrants work 37 hours a week in exchange for welfare benefits. The minority Social Democratic government's proposal stated that there are still too many people, particularly those from non-Western origins, who do not have a job to get up to in the morning. Many women of foreign heritage, particularly from the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Turkey, are said to be unemployed.

The plan stated that if people come to Denmark, they must work and support themselves and their families. If they are unable to sustain themselves, they must participate and contribute the equivalent of a typical working week in order to earn the entire welfare benefit.

Plan is yet to be put to vote in the 176-seat parliament

The initiative will begin with those who have some knowledge of Danish, and local municipalities will provide skill training. The plan has yet to be put to a vote in the 179-seat parliament. Despite the fact that the Social Democrats do not have a majority, they are likely to receive backing from centre-right members in order to approve the bill.

The notion is "foolish," according to Mai Villadsen, a legislator from the opposition Red-Green Alliance. She suggested that it would put downward pressure on other workers' earnings. "The foundation of our welfare society is a strong safety net," Villadsen remarked on Twitter.

The proposal didn't sound bold enough, according to Mirka Mozer, the president of a Copenhagen-based charity that assists immigrant women in finding work. She said that they have a lot of women that are willing to work, including 37-hour jobs, but there has to be more 37-hour employment. Her organisation, the Immigrant Women's Center, registered nearly 13,000 people from 57 different countries in 2018.

Immigrants are 14.1% of Denmark's population

According to Mozer, the company has relationships with hundreds of companies that give jobs to immigrant women, but most of the positions are barely 4 to 10 hours per week. She said that some people are concerned that their welfare, benefits may be cut if they can't find a 37-hour job. Immigrants and their descendants account for 14.1 per cent of Denmark's population of almost 6 million.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)