Denmark's Plan Of Selling Used F-16 Fighter Jets To Buy New F-35s Concerns Rights Groups

Denmark’s plan of selling used F-16 fighter jets has sparked concerns among human rights organisations that the machines might end up in “wrong hands”. After the turn of the year, the Danish Ministry of Defence's Materiel and Procurement Agency (FMI) will start selling off the country’s stock of used F-16 fighter jets as they still have some years left on the clock. As per Sputnik, jets will be sold in anticipation of their controversial replacement, F-35s which have previously raised concerns over their overblown maintenance costs and elevated noise levels.

The ageing F-16 jets which were in use since 1980 have now been set aside as brand new F-35 fighter jets and are being delivered by the United States arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin, as per Danish Radio's report. FMI Lieutenant Colonel Casper Borge Nielsen from the Materiel Agency which is taking care of making the transition from F-16 to F-35, told Danish Radio, “From next year we will be able to sell the first eight aircraft. If we are so lucky that we can find a buyer who can be approved.” Nielsen had even cited a “growing interest” from foreign nations in the used fighter jets.

However, a sales agreement has not yet been signed. Sputnik noted that Denmark presently has at least 43 F-16 jets for disposal. While some of them are approaching the expiration date in-flight hours, only 16 to 24 of them have sufficient lifespan to serve another nation. Nielsen also explained that depending upon the active usage of the jets, the machines might have five to ten years left. Along with the aircraft, equipment, tools and spare parts will also be put to sale, as per reports.

While Denmark is hoping to fetch “hundreds of millions of kroner,” Nielson has explained to the Danish radio that it was a rather complicated process such as finding a buyer. As per FMI, the plan is to sell the outdated aircraft continuously until 2025. And by that time, if everything takes place without any issues, the new F-35s will have entirely replaced the old aircrafts. But, human rights organisations Amnesty International and Oxfam Ibis have raised concerns.

Human rights organisations call for Denmark to ensure safety

As per media reports, the human rights organisations have called on Denmark to ensure that the used F-16 jets do not end up in ‘wrong hands’ to prevent war crimes and human rights violations. Secretary-General of Amnesty International Denmark Dan Hindsgaul told Danish Radio, “Fighter aircraft is a powerful weapon that can be used in the wrong hands to attack civilian targets. We have seen this before in Syria and Yemen, among others” while adding that the seller incurs a co-responsibility. He warned, “In the worst case, Denmark can be taken to the International Criminal Court if the Danish planes end up being used incorrectly.”

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image