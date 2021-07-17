Dutch Queen Maxima Inaugurates World's First 3D-printed Steel Bridge In Amsterdam

Dutch Queen Maxima, with the help of a small robot on July 16, unveiled a 3D-printed bridge, made completely of steel, over a canal in Amsterdam. Maxima inaugurated the opening of the pedestrian bridge by just pushing a green button that set the robot's arm in motion to cut a ribbon with a pair of scissors. The 12-meter bridge was built using a 3D printing technique called wire and arc additive manufacturing that combines robotics with welding. Tim Geurtjens, of the company MX3D, said that the 3D-printed bridge showcases the possibilities of the technology.

Tim Geurtjens said, "If you want to have a really highly decorated bridge or really aesthetic bridge, suddenly it becomes a good option to print it. Because it’s not just about making things cheaper and more efficient for us, it’s about giving architects and designers a new tool — a new very cool tool — in which they can rethink the design of their architecture and their designs.”

Several people took to Twitter and posted about the unveiling of this 3D bridge. A user named 'New Scientist' posted about this 12-meter long bridge.

The world's first 3D-printed steel bridge has opened in Amsterdam.



It is made of 4500 kilograms of stainless steel and took four robots six months to print using welding torches. https://t.co/WmzwNbGvAr pic.twitter.com/ULB6573DK9 — New Scientist (@newscientist) July 15, 2021

How the bridge will be monitored when in use?

The 3D printed bridge in Amsterdam will be monitored by the researchers at Imperial College London. The 6-ton structure will be loaded with sensors that will catch how it reacts when pedestrians will use it. The data collected will enable the engineers and researchers to analyze the real-time performance of the bridge. The bridge is in place for two years while the bridge that previously spanned the canal is renovated. A counsellor at Amsterdam municipality, Micha Mos said that the bridge will catch the new tourists as the city seeks to clean up the neighbourhood known for seedy clubs and noisy parties.

Micha Mos said, “This may attract a new kind of visitor, one who is more interested in architecture and design, which will help change the way the neighborhood is perceived as more of something you want to visit but visit respectfully than it has been over the few last decades."

(IMAGE: AP)