In a major step forward, Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte hypothetically stated his stance on homosexuality for the royals. He was of the opinion that any king or queen could marry a person of the same sex to ascend to the throne. It is to be noted that the Netherlands parliament acknowledged same-sex marriage in 2001. However, it was not applicable for the Dutch royalty as there would be no biological heir in the arrangement.

As per BBC, Rutte's remarks came on Tuesday as a response to a written question about "theoretical situation" from his party in the parliament and does not refer to the heir of the Dutch throne, who is a 17-year-old Princess Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria. The crown Princess is Dutch King Willem-Alexander's eldest child who has recently come under scrutiny due to a book named Amalia, Duty Calls over the last summer. The book argues orthodox laws and questions about the necessary solution may the situation of homosexuality arises in the royal family.

"The cabinet does not see that an heir to the throne or the king should abdicate if he or she would like to marry a partner of the same sex," his letter read. However, PM Marks' statement did not indicate a possible wedding in the royal family any time soon since the Princess is about to turn 18 years old in December and join University. Notably, earlier last month, Princess Amalia, through a handwritten letter to the PM has also refused to accept the royal allowance she is entitled to as a student.

'Frightfully complicated' royal situation

The Netherlands PM's comment, however, fails to shed light on how gay marriage could affect the later succession of the royal throne. "It does not make sense to try and decide that now," the Independent reported quoting him. Explaining the situation to be "frightfully complicated", he added, "It's just very dependent on the facts and circumstances of the specific case, as you can see by looking back at how family law can change over time."

For those who don't know, royal family members need to seek the permission of the parliament to enter into matrimonial bonds. In fact, royals around the world have on many occasions defied existing norms to make history.

Image: AP