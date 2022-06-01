EC To Examine Motive Behind Hungary’s Discriminatory Petrol Price Norms: Report

Nearly three days after the Hungarian administration announced to provide fuel at reduced prices to cars with Hungarian registration plates, the European Commission (EC) said that it will now examine the discriminatory order. Notably, the key development came after the Hungarian authorities announced that vehicles with Hungarian registration plates were allowed to receive the fuel at a discounted rate from Friday, May 27. According to the sources of Euractiv, the Hungarian government has not informed the Commission in advance of the planned measure. The bloc further claimed that it came to know about the measure from the press conference held following the "discriminatory order."

The source told the media outlet that the 27-member bloc will now examine the motive of the government behind different prices for consumers within the EU’s single market. "It must be very clear that the free movement of goods and services in the internal market is our strongest asset in ensuring supplies across the EU," the Commission official said. The official further noted that as per the EU norms, restrictions with the EU can only be justified based on overriding grounds like public order, public security or public health.

"Hungary's economy must also be protected"

On the other hand, the Hungarian government, on Thursday, announced to provide fuel at reduced prices to cars with Hungarian registration plates to protect the country's security and economy. Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Prime Minister's office, said the decision was taken following the indirect danger posed by the Russia-Ukraine war. The PM office noted there is a possibility of a humanitarian catastrophe and the economic consequences due to the "special military operations". "The war was taking place between Ukraine and Russia. Though this did not pose an armed threat to Hungary, a humanitarian, and many refugees are coming to Hungary. Concerns about the economy have also been exacerbated by the events," said the Prime Minister's office. "The Hungarian economy must also be made crisis-resistant during the war," it added.

In the protracted war, Hungary's economy must also be protected, and every effort must be made to reduce overheads, support families, and preserve the value of pensions, the minister added. Notably, on May 24, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared a state of emergency in reaction to Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Orban said in a video message that the Ukraine conflict is a "continuous threat to Hungary," which has put their security at risk. He also said that the conflict is threatening the energy and financial stability of the country's economy and households.

Image: AP