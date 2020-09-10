1 In Every 8 Deaths In Europe Linked To Poor Quality Environment: Report

According to a new report by the European Environment Agency (EEA) published on September 8, one in every eight deaths in Europe is caused due to the result of environmental pollution. The Copenhagen-based agency said that environmental pollution caused more than 400,000 premature deaths in the EU per year. It added that factors such as air and noise pollution as well poor water quality and exposure to chemicals, contributed to 13% of all deaths. The report also marked that poorer communities and vulnerable people were the worst affected by pollution.

READ: Experts Fear Worse Climate Disasters In Future

Poor people are worst affected

The EEA report said, "Poorer people are disproportionately exposed to air pollution and extreme weather, including heatwaves and extreme cold". "This is linked to where they live, work and go to school, often in socially deprived urban neighborhoods close to heavy traffic", the report added. The report said that the novel coronavirus pandemic is one of the major drawback to "human health and ecosystem health."

READ: Climate Activists Gather At Trient Glacier, Demand 'strong' Action To Reduce CO2 Emissions



EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius said, "There is a clear link between the state of the environment and the health of our population". "Everyone must understand that by taking care of our planet we are not only saving ecosystems, but also lives," he added.

The EEA stressed that the "green and blue spaces" should be prioritized as they "cool cities during heatwaves alleviate flood waters, reduce noise pollution, and support urban biodiversity". It also added that road traffic should be minimized in a bid to address the problem. The European Commission has encouraged the usage of electric cars to curb air pollution.

In the EU, the highest environmental contribution to mortality is seen in Romania at 19%. Other hard-hit countries include Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

Several schemes have been imposed by countries all over Europe with Italy, Germany and UK having low emissions zones. On the other hand, France is offering a subsidy to encourage people to cycle more after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

READ: Greta Documentary A Fuller Portrait Of Climate Activist

READ: EPA Chief Pledges More Cleanups, Less Focus On Climate

