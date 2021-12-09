Emmanuel Macron Berates EU's New Language Rules; Claims It Doesn't Defend Europe's Culture

French President Emmanuel Macron has criticised the European Commission for language rules which includes telling people as to what words they can use and what they cannot. He called on the EU to work on recovery and power and further added that he is not willing to follow the 'people can and can't use' rule implemented by European Commission, reported The Daily Mail. The statement of Macron came a week after the EU withdrew its guidelines for inclusive communication.

Reportedly, some documents had been leaked which led to criticism against the EU with many claiming that European Union was trying to 'cancel Christmas'. As per the Daily Mail report, the EU was telling their employees to not make any statement in favour of the 'holiday period' as it would hurt the sentiments of non-Christians. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, alleged that the EU was trying to "cancel" their roots by ignoring Christianity in Europe, Daily Mail reported citing Vatican News.

Antonio Tajani, a former European Commissioner took to Twitter to criticise the decision of the European Union. Tajani in the tweet mentioned EU was trying to have a war on "common sense". Tajani tweeted, "Do not refer to the "Christmas period" and do not use Christian names such as "Mary or John" so as not to harm the sensitivity of others. These are the absurd indications of the document released by @EU_Commission. Inclusion does not mean denying the Christian roots of #UE."

Do not refer to the "Christmas period" and do not use Christian names such as "Mary or John" to avoid hurting some people’s feelings. These are the absurd indications of the document released by the @EU_Commission . Inclusion does not mean denying the Christian values of the #EU. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) November 29, 2021

Ho presentato un'interrogazione alla @EU_Commission. È inaccettabile che voglia mettere al bando parole che ricordano il #Natale. L'Ue è nata per difendere e valorizzare culture e identità, non per censurarle. Rispetto per le radici cristiane dell'Europa👇🏻 https://t.co/VQe8LIcIIW — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) November 29, 2021

Macron speaks on the role of EU

As per the new guidelines, the EU has recommended not using 'man' or 'woman' frequently in official texts. EU has suggested that words like chairman' should be replaced by 'chairperson', and 'policeman' or 'policewoman' should be used by police officer', The EU advised that 'principal' word should be used instead of 'headmaster' or 'headmistress'. As France is scheduled to take over the European Council Presidency in the first half of next year, French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the role of the EU in his speech at the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris. He stated that the role of the EU would be to work on "recovery, power and belonging," Daily Mail reported citing The Telegraph. He slammed the EU saying that the decision of the EU to explain to people as to what they should say or what they should not is "nonsense".

