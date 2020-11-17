Emmanuel Macron Says UNSC Out Of 'useful Solutions'; Pitches For Politically Strong Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday sought to revamp the international cooperation mechanisms stating that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is out of ''useful solutions''. He said that multilateral frameworks have weakened today as they are blocked, and the UNSC no longer produces useful solutions.

The UNSC has not communicated on the global COVID-19 pandemic except for once through a video conference in April. The permanent members of the Council include the United States, China, Britain, France, and Russia. Notably, India has of late raised the strongest and best-argued demands for a complete overhaul of the UN, especially the UNSC whose members have at various points backed India for a permanent seat - all except China which insists on wielding its veto.

Referring to the worsening US-China relations, Emmanuel Macron said some institutions such as the World Health Organization, have become ‘hostages of the crisis in multilateralism’. President Donald Trump has accused the WHO of defending the Chinese government on its COVID-19 response and has started the procedure to withdraw the US from the organisation.

Macron pitches for politically strong Europe

The French President said now was the right time to strengthen and structure a political Europe which could be at the heart of a “new multilateralism”. A strong Europe and its values are the only way to avoid a Chinese-US duopoly and the return of hostile regional powers, he added. Back in September, Macron had told the UN General Assembly to avoid being a "depressed observer" of the China-US rivalry.

In Monday's interview, Macron said he "deeply" disagreed with German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s remarks that Europe would not be able to replace the US as a guarantor of its own security. The President said it is a misinterpretation of history and expressed relief that German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not share the same view.

Macron said the US would respect Europeans as allies only if they are serious about themselves and are able to protect their sovereignty. He called on the European nations to build their own autonomy, just as the US and China have built their own.

(Image credits: AP)