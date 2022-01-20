Emmanuel Macron Suggests EU To Start 'own Dialogue With Russia' On Ukraine Border Conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the EU should initiate its own discussions with Russia instead of relying on Washington amid growing concerns of Russia plotting a military invasion of Ukraine. He also forewarned of the most "tragic" possibility of all: war.

Macron said in a wide-ranging address in Strasbourg that negotiating with the Kremlin over its dangers to peace was not enough, and that Europe needed to be heard. The French president added that he intended to revive the Normandy model of four-way talks between Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine to find a solution to the increasing issue.

“I think our credibility vis-a-vis Russia lies primarily in entering into demanding dialogue. And we see that looking at the dialogue that the US and Russia are currently undertaking. I think that it is good for there to be coordination between Europe and the US but it is vital that Europe has its own dialogue with Russia,” Emmanuel Macron stated as he kicked off his country's six-month presidnecy of the EU.

Further, on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron urged the European Union to immediately draft a new security plan with measures to help de-escalate tensions with Russia. Macron stated that the EU must complete a European proposal for a new security and stability policy in the coming weeks. According to him, the EU should create it amongst themselves, then share it with NATO partners, and then submit it to Russia for negotiation.

NATO aims to set up series of meetings with Russia

Macron's comments to EU members in Strasbourg, France, come just a day after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced the military alliance was working on its own security recommendations. In the near future, Stoltenberg aims to set up a series of meetings with Russia. Moreover, Macron told members of the European Parliament that France and Germany were trying to resurrect the structure for talks between Russia and Ukraine aimed at securing full implementation of the two countries' 2015 peace deal.

In 2015, the efforts of France and Germany helped to bring an end to large-scale hostilities in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists since 2014. However, the battle, which has claimed the lives of over 14,000 people, has remained dormant. Officials in Brussels argue that despite amassing more than 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, Russia has not been able to divide the west in recent months.

Despite calls for a coordinated response, the EU was left out of last week's negotiations between Russia and the United States, NATO, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Should a further military assault occur, the EU has vowed serious economic and diplomatic repercussions. However, the 27 member states are split on what should trigger sanctions, with some believing that cyber-attacks or false-flag operations should be treated similarly to full-fledged operations.

(With inputs from agencies)