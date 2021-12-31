Estonia Plans To Provide Javelin Missiles, Howitzers To Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia

The Estonian Defence Ministry on Thursday said that it is planning to provide Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles and 122 mm howitzers. While speaking to the Estonian broadcaster ERR, Peeter Kuimet, the head of the international cooperation department of the Estonian Ministry of Defence said that since Russia has allegedly been building up its military forces on the border with Ukraine, Estonia plans to significantly increase its support to Kyiv. It is to be mentioned that Estonia has been assisting Ukraine in the training of military medical personnel, artillerymen, and soldiers of special forces since 2014.

Now, Kuimet said, “What we are currently considering or working on are Javelin missiles for anti-tank missile systems, and we are considering, or planning, to provide 122 mm howitzers together with their ammunition.”

Kuimet further explained that before making a financial decision, Estonia has to obtain permission from the nation of origin of the missiles - the US - as well as from the former owners of howitzers - Finland and Germany. Therefore, the official added that the timing of the assistance to Ukraine largely depends on how the negotiations with the allies progress. Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with several dozens of such missiles. It is to mention that the cost of the missile ranges from $84,856-$147,084.

Ukraine border tensions

Meanwhile, this comes amid a time when tensions between Russia and Ukraine have reignited over the troop deployment near Ukraine's border. Kyiv and the West fear that this might indicate plans for an invasion, but the Kremlin has denied that intent. On the other hand, Russia has accused Ukraine of its own troop buildup in the east, saying that the Ukrainian military could be planning to reclaim the rebel-held areas by force.

Moreover, relations between the US and Russia have also sunk to their lowest since the end of the Cold War. US President Joe Biden has repeatedly highlighted concerns of the US and its European allies about the increase in deployment of Russian forces surrounding Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, has voiced rising vexation over Western military aid to Ukraine, a fellow former USSR that has tilted towards the West since a revolt toppled a pro-Russian president in 2014, and what it calls creeping NATO expansion.

Image: AP/Twitter/@RF_OSCE