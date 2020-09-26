EU Council President Condemns China At UNGA Over Uighur, Hong Kong

European Council President Charles Michel on September 25 said that Europe does not share the values on which the political and economic system in China is based. Michel said, as the president of the bloc, he has often been asked a question that in the new rivalry between the US and China which side the EU is on. His answer was, "EU is on the side of the fundamental values of democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and cooperation."

'Will continue promoting human rights'

Michel, while addressing the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said the EU is "deeply connected" with the United States as both sides share ideals, values, and mutual affection that has been strengthened through the trials of history. Meanwhile, regarding China, Michel said that the EU will not stop promoting respect for universal human rights, including those of minorities such as the Uighurs and in Hong Kong, referring to the dehumanization of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and systematic targeting of pro-democracy activists in the former British colony.

Michel said that China is a crucial partner of the European Union in addressing global challenges such as global warming, COVID-19, or debt relief in Africa, and is also an important trade partner and yet the EU is determined to rebalance the relationship towards "greater reciprocity" and fair competition. "The European Union is the ultimate force, master of our choices, master of our destiny. The EU needs to be stronger not only for itself, but to contribute to a better world. Our support for the United Nations remains as strong as ever," Michel said while concluding his speech.

LIVE NOW : my speech at the @UN General Assembly on behalf of the EU #UNGA75 https://t.co/7seKK655Df — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) September 25, 2020

