EU Expresses Concern Over Human Rights, Press Freedom In Pakistan Before GSP Plus Renewal

The European Union's Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara expressed concern over the violation of human rights, freedom of the press, and enforced disappearances in Pakistan. The EU envoy also highlighted that the GSP Plus renewal date, which is set to expire in December 2023. According to Geo News, Kaimnara said the country needs to protect human rights, press freedom, and other pressing issues.

While addressing the first-ever EU-Pakistan Business Forum held in Islamabad, the EU envoy said the compliance report was under preparation and Islamabad's progress on 27 United Nations conventions was not yet ready, while GSP Plus for Pakistan and several other countries will end in the next two years. All the countries benefitting from the GSP Plus will have to apply for an extension of GSP Plus status by the end of 2023, said Kaminara.

"All recipient countries, including Pakistan, will have to apply for renewal of GSP Plus status beyond December 2023 as 27 conventions with the addition of a few more form the eligibility criteria for its extension".

GSP Plus is a special status that is provided to several countries based on progress and compliance. This special scheme provides additional benefits to member countries, including huge incentives on trade and financial assistance to developing countries that are already benefiting from the GSP. Notably, to extend the GSP Plus status, the Imran Khan-led government will need to show progress on the implementation of 27 international core conventions. As per media reports, Pakistan's exports are rising by 7.5 billion Euros every year because of GSP Plus, which is creating millions of jobs in the country. The EU will soon release an objective compliance report that will determine the extent of GSP Plus after 2023.

Meanwhile, Islamabad's progress and compliance report will determine its ability to avail the status renewed for an extended period. "I wish to replicate this in Pakistan and am prepared to help the Government and Pakistan’s business sector to achieve this together. Diversification into other sectors will boost trade and ultimately allow Pakistan to take full advantage of GSP Plus, "said the EU envoy.



