EU President Von Der Leyen, Chinese PM Qiang Discuss Trade And Investment Ties

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, while on her visit to China, stated the importance of Europe's trade and investment relations with Beijing. In a meeting with Chinese premier Li Qiang, Von der Leyen emphasised the need to tackle any practices that might afffect the relationship negatively.

"Our economies are strongly interconnected but the EU trade deficit is increasing due to discriminatory practices," she said during a meeting with Li. "I discussed with Premier Li how to rebalance our trade. We should resume our High Level Economic and Trade Dialogue to engage on this," she added.

Thursday morning, Von der Leyen met Li Qiang, premier of China's State Council and participated in a working lunch hosted by the Premier. Thursday afternoon, President von der Leyen, together with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, met Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was be followed by a bilateral meeting between President von der Leyen and President Xi.

"Our joint meeting with President Xi is an opportunity to address imbalances in our economic relations and look at co-operation on pressing global issues like Russia’s war and global change climate," she said during her tri-lateral meeting with Xi and Macron.

NATO warns China against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a show of European unity, accompanied French President Macron for a three-day trip to China. Last week, von der Leyen warned that the European Union must be prepared to develop measures to protect trade and investment that China might exploit for security and military purposes.

Meanwhile, NATO’s 31 member countries warned Wednesday of “severe consequences” should China start sending weapons and ammunition to Russia. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said giving lethal aid would be a “historic mistake.” He warned there would be “severe consequences” but declined to give details.

Mao, the Chinese spokesperson, rejected NATO criticism. “When it comes to responsibility in Ukraine, I think the United States and military blocs such as NATO should take responsibility,” Mao said. “NATO is in no position to accuse or pressure China,” he added.