sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:47 IST, June 30th 2024

'Europe is Mortal': French Prez Macron Makes a Case for European Strategic Autonomy

Besides highlighting the military threats faced by the continent, Macron also called for Europe to undertake economic reforms to compete with US and China.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
French PM Macron said that Europe must prove that "it is never a vassal of the United States."
French President Macron said that Europe must prove that "it is never a vassal of the United States." | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:22 IST, April 25th 2024